High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 years of being a Marine

Retired U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran Maj. Billy Hall, thanks the Marines of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, after an honor flight in a UH-1Y Venom with HMLA-267, MAG-39, 3rd MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 11, 2023. The 97-year-old veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam celebrated the 82nd anniversary of his Marine Corps Recruit Training graduation by flying with the Marines of HMLA-267. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

