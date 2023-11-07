Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 years of being a Marine [Image 6 of 14]

    High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 years of being a Marine

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Potter 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies over the flightline at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, during an honor flight for retired U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran Maj. Billy Hall, Nov. 11, 2023. The 97-year-old veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam celebrated the 82nd Anniversary of his Marine Corps Recruit Training graduation by flying with the Marines of HMLA-267. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 19:53
    Photo ID: 8119440
    VIRIN: 231111-M-TZ536-1116
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 years of being a Marine [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 years of being a Marine
    Veteran
    UH-1Y Venom
    Vietnam War
    Korean War
    World War II
    HMLA-267

