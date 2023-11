High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 years of being a Marine

Retired U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran Maj. Billy Hall takes a photo with a AZ-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing during an honor flight in a UH-1Y Venom with HMLA-267, MAG-39, 3rd MAW, California, Nov. 11, 2023. The 97-year-old veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam celebrated the 82nd Anniversary of his Marine Corps Recruit Training graduation by flying with the Marines of HMLA-267. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

Date Taken: 11.11.2023
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
Hometown: HEREFORD, TX, US
by Sgt Sean Potter