High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 years of being a Marine

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares for takeoff with retired U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran Maj. Billy Hall for an honor flight at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 11, 2023. The 97-year-old veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam celebrated the 82nd Anniversary of his Marine Corps Recruit Training graduation by flying with the Marines of HMLA-267. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

