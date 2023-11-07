High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 years of being a Marine

A U.S. Marine Corps AZ-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies over the Pacific Ocean during an honor flight for retired U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran Maj. Billy Hall, California, Nov. 11, 2023. The 97-year-old veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam celebrated the 82nd Anniversary of his Marine Corps Recruit Training graduation by flying with the Marines of HMLA-267. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

