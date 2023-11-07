PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunners Mate 2nd Class Johnathan Divietro, from Elkhart, Ind., participates in a small-arms gun shoot aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 23:24
|Photo ID:
|8118589
|VIRIN:
|231105-N-YK125-1221
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS TR Gun Shoot for Nov. 5, 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
