PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunners Mate 2nd Class Johnathan Divietro, from Elkhart, Ind., participates in a small-arms gun shoot aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 23:24 Photo ID: 8118589 VIRIN: 231105-N-YK125-1221 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1.79 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS TR Gun Shoot for Nov. 5, 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.