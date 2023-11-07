Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theodore Roosevelt Gun Shoot [Image 2 of 5]

    Theodore Roosevelt Gun Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Holloway 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Logan Kasprzak, from Oxford, Mich., and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Adrien Flores, from Albuquerque, N.M., participate in a gun shoot aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 23:24
    Photo ID: 8118586
    VIRIN: 231105-N-YK125-1441
    Resolution: 5119x3413
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by SN Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Theodore Roosevelt Gun Shoot
    Theodore Roosevelt Gun Shoot
    Theodore Roosevelt Gun Shoot
    Theodore Roosevelt Gun Shoot
    USS TR Gun Shoot for Nov. 5, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Pacific Ocean
    U.S. 3rd Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT