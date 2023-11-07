Theodore Roosevelt Gun Shoot

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Adrian Flores, from Albuquerque, N.M., and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Dillian Kelly, from Blossom, Texas, conduct live-fire training on a .50-caliber machine gun on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

Date Taken: 11.05.2023