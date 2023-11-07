Theodore Roosevelt Gun Shoot

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Wesley Barnes, from Mesa, Ariz., fires a .50-caliber machine gun on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

