Theodore Roosevelt Gun Shoot

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2023) U.S. Sailors participate in a gun shoot aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

