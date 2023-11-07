Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance [Image 6 of 6]

    Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jordan Dingle, an Army officer attached to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion”, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 10, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 04:09
    Photo ID: 8117715
    VIRIN: 231110-Z-JS531-1005
    Resolution: 3953x2635
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance
    Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance
    Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance
    Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance
    Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance
    Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Service Spans Generations: A Veteran&rsquo;s Day Remembrance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    Stronger Together
    Rock Of The Marne
    Victory Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT