Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jordan Dingle, an Army officer attached to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion”, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 10, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

