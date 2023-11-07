U.S. Army 2nd Lt. John Dingle, a retired Army officer, at the U.S. Army Airborne School at Fort Moore, Georgia. The Dingle family has served in the U.S. military spanning multiple generations. (Photo contributed by Dingle family)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2017 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 04:11 Photo ID: 8117710 VIRIN: 171105-Z-JS531-1007 Resolution: 1074x1563 Size: 433.32 KB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.