U.S. Army Pfc. Frank Dingle on top of his ambulance during World War I. Frank and his brother U.S. Marine Pvt. Richard Wallace Dingle, both served during World War I. The Dingle family has served in the U.S. military spanning multiple generations. (Photo contributed by Dingle family)
Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance
