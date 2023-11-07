U.S. Army Pfc. Frank Dingle with his platoon during World War I. Frank survived the war and received the French Croix De Guerre Medal March 17, 1919. The Dingle family has served in the U.S. military spanning multiple generations. (Photo contributed by Dingle family)
Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance
