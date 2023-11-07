U.S. Army Pfc. Frank Dingle with his platoon during World War I. Frank survived the war and received the French Croix De Guerre Medal March 17, 1919. The Dingle family has served in the U.S. military spanning multiple generations. (Photo contributed by Dingle family)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2022 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 04:10 Photo ID: 8117712 VIRIN: 221120-Z-JS531-1009 Resolution: 1096x822 Size: 287.28 KB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.