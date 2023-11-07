U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jordan Dingle, an Army officer attached to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion”, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, 2nd Lt. Jared Dingle, and U.S. Army. Capt. Jack Dingle is the commander of Alpha “Able” Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry (Airborne), at West Point, New York. The Dingle family has served in the military for the United States, spanning multiple generations. (Photo contributed by Dingle family)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 04:10
|Photo ID:
|8117713
|VIRIN:
|230527-Z-JS531-1010
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT