    Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance [Image 5 of 6]

    Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. John Dingle, a retired Army officer, shares a photo of his grandfather, U.S. Army Veteran Frank Dingle as a private first class when he served during World War I. The Dingle family has served in the U.S. military spanning multiple generations. (Photo contributed by Dingle family)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 04:09
    VIRIN: 231108-Z-JS531-1011
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
