U.S. Army 2nd Lt. John Dingle, a retired Army officer, shares a photo of his grandfather, U.S. Army Veteran Frank Dingle as a private first class when he served during World War I. The Dingle family has served in the U.S. military spanning multiple generations. (Photo contributed by Dingle family)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 04:09
|Photo ID:
|8117714
|VIRIN:
|231108-Z-JS531-1011
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Service Spans Generations: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT