Master labor contractors with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, grab food from the salad bar during the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday Meal on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. U.S. Marines with MCIPAC prepared a full course meal for all visitors that included lobster, steak, cake, and a variety of other special menu items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 02:17
|Photo ID:
|8115207
|VIRIN:
|231109-M-DJ385-1057
|Resolution:
|7633x5091
|Size:
|31.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mess Hall 488 celebrates the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday with steak and cake [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
