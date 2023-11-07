Food designs are displayed during the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday Meal on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific prepared a full course meal for all visitors that included lobster, steak, cake, and a variety of other special menu items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 02:19
|Photo ID:
|8115203
|VIRIN:
|231109-M-DJ385-1047
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|31.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mess Hall 488 celebrates the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday with steak and cake [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
