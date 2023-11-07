Lobsters are prepared for civilian, dependent, and military personnel for the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday Meal on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific prepared a full course meal for all visitors that included lobster, steak, cake, and a variety of other special menu items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 02:20 Photo ID: 8115201 VIRIN: 231109-M-DJ385-1001 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 33.4 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mess Hall 488 celebrates the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday with steak and cake [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.