Lobsters are prepared for civilian, dependent, and military personnel for the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday Meal on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific prepared a full course meal for all visitors that included lobster, steak, cake, and a variety of other special menu items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 02:20
|Photo ID:
|8115201
|VIRIN:
|231109-M-DJ385-1001
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|33.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mess Hall 488 celebrates the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday with steak and cake [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
