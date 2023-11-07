Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mess Hall 488 celebrates the 248th Marine Corps' Birthday with steak and cake

    Mess Hall 488 celebrates the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday with steak and cake

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific are served food during the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday Meal on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. U.S. Marines with MCIPAC prepared a full course meal for all visitors that included lobster, steak, cake, and a variety of other special menu items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    Mess Hall 488 celebrates the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday with steak and cake
    Birthday
    USMC
    Food Service
    Camp Butler
    MCIPAC
    Mess Hall 488

