U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific are served food during the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday Meal on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. U.S. Marines with MCIPAC prepared a full course meal for all visitors that included lobster, steak, cake, and a variety of other special menu items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 02:18 Photo ID: 8115205 VIRIN: 231109-M-DJ385-1079 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 32.97 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mess Hall 488 celebrates the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday with steak and cake [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.