U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Angel Jennings, a food service specialist with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, prepares steaks during the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday Meal on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. U.S. Marines with MCIPAC prepared a full course meal for all visitors that included lobster, steak, cake, and a variety of other special menu items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 02:20
|Photo ID:
|8115200
|VIRIN:
|231109-M-DJ385-1039
|Resolution:
|7807x5207
|Size:
|24.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mess Hall 488 celebrates the 248th Marine Corps’ Birthday with steak and cake [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
