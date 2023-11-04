Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Tateki Tawara, JMSDF Sasebo District commandant, speaks during a luncheon with Sasebo City representatives and local Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) leaders at the Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry office in Sasebo, Japan Nov. 3, 2023. The luncheon was held as part of the Sasebo JSDF Parade to commemorate Self-Defense Forces Day and to recognize local JSDF units and their host city’s support. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 01:31 Photo ID: 8108609 VIRIN: 231103-N-CA060-1216 Resolution: 5338x2803 Size: 1.15 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sasebo Japan Self Defense Forces Parade [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.