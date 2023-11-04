Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), led by Lt. Stephen Caezza, security officer at CFAS, participate in the Sasebo Japan Self Defense Forces (JSDF) Parade in Sasebo, Japan Nov. 3, 2023. The parade is held annually through downtown Sasebo to commemorate Self-Defense Forces Day and to recognize local JSDF units and their host city’s support. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 01:31 Photo ID: 8108606 VIRIN: 231103-N-CA060-1143 Resolution: 5499x2700 Size: 1.26 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sasebo Japan Self Defense Forces Parade [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.