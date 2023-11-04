Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Japan Self Defense Forces Parade [Image 4 of 12]

    Sasebo Japan Self Defense Forces Parade

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima speaks during the opening ceremony for the Sasebo Japan Self Defense Forces (JSDF) Parade in Sasebo, Japan Nov. 3, 2023. The parade is held annually through downtown Sasebo to commemorate Self-Defense Forces Day and to recognize local JSDF units and their host city’s support. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    JGSDF
    parade
    luncheon
    Sasebo City

