Sasebo Japan Self Defense Forces Parade

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speaks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Tateki Tawara, commandant of JMSDF Sasebo District, during the opening ceremony for the Sasebo Japan Self Defense Forces (JSDF) Parade in Sasebo, Japan Nov. 3, 2023. The parade is held annually through downtown Sasebo to commemorate Self-Defense Forces Day and to recognize local JSDF units and their host city’s support. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

