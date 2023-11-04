Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members participate in the Sasebo Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Parade in Sasebo, Japan Nov. 3, 2023. The parade is held annually through downtown Sasebo to commemorate Self-Defense Forces Day and to recognize local JSDF units and their host city’s support. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 01:31
|Photo ID:
|8108608
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-CA060-1154
|Resolution:
|4070x2860
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sasebo Japan Self Defense Forces Parade [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
