Sasebo Japan Self Defense Forces Parade

From left, Takuya Kaneko, chairman of the Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Tateki Tawara, commandant of JMSDF Sasebo District, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Brig. Gen. Shingo Nashinoki, commander of Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, stand in review of JGSDF members during the Sasebo Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Parade in Sasebo, Japan Nov. 3, 2023. The parade is held annually to commemorate Self-Defense Forces Day and to recognize local JSDF units and their host city’s support. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
