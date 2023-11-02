Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander and Col. Michael Freeman, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, presents Cheryl Clark, Palmetto Military Support Group president, with the Commander’s Public Service Award medal during the Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, Nov. 2, 2023. Clark has been helping enrich the lives of Team Charleston since 2007; she was honored for her dedication to the men and women of Joint Base Charleston. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

