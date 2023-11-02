Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader [Image 1 of 10]

    Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    John Kopanski, Joint Base Charleston honorary commander and U.S. Navy Capt. Andrew Peterson, 628th Air Base Wing deputy commander and Naval Support Activity Charleston commander engage in conversation during an honorary commander induction ceremony on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2023. The honorary commander program enhances public awareness of JB Charleston's mission and fosters strong connections between base leadership and the vibrant culture and rich heritage of the Lowcountry community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 11:46
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader, by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader

    Air Force
    Partnership
    Joint Base Charleston
    437th AW
    Honorary Commander
    628th ABW

