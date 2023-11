Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader

John Kopanski, Joint Base Charleston honorary commander and U.S. Navy Capt. Andrew Peterson, 628th Air Base Wing deputy commander and Naval Support Activity Charleston commander engage in conversation during an honorary commander induction ceremony on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2023. The honorary commander program enhances public awareness of JB Charleston's mission and fosters strong connections between base leadership and the vibrant culture and rich heritage of the Lowcountry community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

