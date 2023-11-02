U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, presents Cheryl Clark, Palmetto Military Support Group president, with the Commander’s Public Service Award medal during the Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, Nov. 2, 2023. This award recognizes civilians who have made significant contributions in supporting the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 11:47 Photo ID: 8106211 VIRIN: 231102-F-DY094-4701 Resolution: 2682x1788 Size: 266.14 KB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.