U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Snarr, 628th Air Base Wing command chief, and Jamie McCarthy, Joint Base Charleston honorary commander, converse during an honorary commander induction ceremony on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2023. The program enhances public awareness of JB Charleston's mission and fosters strong connections between base leadership and the vibrant culture and rich heritage of the Lowcountry community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader