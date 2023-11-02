U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, presents Cheryl Clark, Palmetto Military Support Group president, with the Commander’s Public Service Award during the Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, Nov. 2, 2023. Clark has served JB Charleston as an honorary commander, Air Force civic leader, and is now the president of the PMSG, an organization dedicated to helping improve the lives of JB Charleston service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 11:47 Photo ID: 8106212 VIRIN: 231102-F-DY094-6619 Resolution: 2481x1654 Size: 237.2 KB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.