    Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader [Image 9 of 10]

    Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn Weber 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, presents Cheryl Clark, Palmetto Military Support Group president, with the Commander’s Public Service Award during the Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, Nov. 2, 2023. Clark has served JB Charleston as an honorary commander, Air Force civic leader, and is now the president of the PMSG, an organization dedicated to helping improve the lives of JB Charleston service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 11:47
    Photo ID: 8106212
    VIRIN: 231102-F-DY094-6619
    Resolution: 2481x1654
    Size: 237.2 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center
    Joint Base Charleston
    USAFEC

