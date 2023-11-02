U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Doug Grabowski, 628th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, Brenda Gravley, and Joseph Brown, Joint Base Charleston honorary commander, pose for a photo during an honorary commander induction ceremony on JB Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2023. The honorary commander program enhances public awareness of JB Charleston's mission and fosters strong connections between base leadership and the Lowcountry community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 11:47 Photo ID: 8106210 VIRIN: 231102-F-XY111-1052 Resolution: 7501x5001 Size: 3.11 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Charleston welcomes 18 new honorary commanders, presents public service award to local community leader [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.