VICENZA, Italy – Antonio Stefani, a long-time journalist for Il Giornale di Vicenza, the local newspaper since 1915, as well as for theater magazines, performs “Americans in Vicenza” written by Vicenza native Goffredo Parise, which described the first arrival of American troops from Austria Sept. 29, 1955. Stefani adapted the story performed at Soldiers’ Theatre on Caserma Ederle Oct. 21, 2023. On the stage along with Stefani were members from “Tema Academy,” a youth theater group from Treviso directed by Giovanna Cordova and local musicians.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.28.2023 14:41 Photo ID: 8094109 VIRIN: 231021-A-LU220-4452 Resolution: 2400x1954 Size: 2.15 MB Location: IT Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Italian and American communities share theatrical entertainment at Soldiers’ Theatre [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.