    Italian and American communities share theatrical entertainment at Soldiers’ Theatre [Image 3 of 4]

    Italian and American communities share theatrical entertainment at Soldiers’ Theatre

    ITALY

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – Antonio Stefani, a long-time journalist for Il Giornale di Vicenza, the local newspaper since 1915, as well as for theater magazines, performs “Americans in Vicenza” written by Vicenza native Goffredo Parise, which described the first arrival of American troops from Austria Sept. 29, 1955. Stefani adapted the story performed at Soldiers’ Theatre on Caserma Ederle Oct. 21, 2023. On the stage along with Stefani were members from “Tema Academy,” a youth theater group from Treviso directed by Giovanna Cordova and local musicians.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.28.2023 14:41
    Africa
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    IMCOM-E
    Caserma Ederle
    Del Din
    VMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    Soldiers’ Theatre
    BOSS Vicenza
    Vicenza Family and MWR
    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force

