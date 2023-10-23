VICENZA, Italy – Antonio Stefani, a long-time journalist for Il Giornale di Vicenza, the local newspaper since 1915, as well as for theater magazines, performs “Americans in Vicenza” written by Vicenza native Goffredo Parise, which described the first arrival of American troops from Austria Sept. 29, 1955. Stefani adapted the story performed at Soldiers’ Theatre on Caserma Ederle Oct. 21, 2023. On the stage along with Stefani were members from “Tema Academy,” a youth theater group from Treviso directed by Giovanna Cordova and local musicians.
Italian and American communities share theatrical entertainment at Soldiers’ Theatre
