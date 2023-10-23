Italian and American communities share theatrical entertainment at Soldiers’ Theatre

VICENZA, Italy – “Americans in Vicenza,” a story written by Vicenza native Goffredo Parise, which described the first arrival of American troops from Austria Sept. 29, 1955 was performed at Soldiers’ Theatre on Caserma Ederle Oct. 21. It was the first time that a production from the Teatro Olimpico was performed on Caserma Ederle. The Teatro Olimpico (Olympic Theatre), designed by architect Andrea Palladio in late 1500s, is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site and hosts a program of classics every year.

