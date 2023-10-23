VICENZA, Italy – Soldiers’ Theatre hosts “Americans in Vicenza,” a story written by Vicenza native Goffredo Parise, performed for a mixed audience of Italians and Americans.
The show was the first time that a production from the “Teatro Olimpico” was performed on Caserma Ederle Oct. 21, 2023. The Teatro Olimpico (Olympic Theatre), designed by architect Andrea Palladio in late 1500s, is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site and hosts a program of classics every year.
Italian and American communities share theatrical entertainment at Soldiers' Theatre
