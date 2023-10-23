Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian and American communities share theatrical entertainment at Soldiers’ Theatre [Image 1 of 4]

    ITALY

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – Antonio Stefani, a long-time journalist for Il Giornale di Vicenza, the local newspaper since 1915, as well as for theater magazines, performs “Americans in Vicenza” at Soldiers’ Theatre on Caserma Ederle Oct. 21. Stefani also adapted the story written by Vicenza native Goffredo Parise, which described the first arrival of American troops from Austria Sept. 29, 1955.

    The show performed at Soldiers’ Theatre was the first time that a production from the "Teatro Olimpico" was performed on Caserma Ederle.
    The Teatro Olimpico (Olympic Theatre), designed by architect Andrea Palladio in late 1500s, is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site and hosts a program of classics every year.

    This work, Italian and American communities share theatrical entertainment at Soldiers’ Theatre [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

