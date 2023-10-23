Italian and American communities share theatrical entertainment at Soldiers’ Theatre

VICENZA, Italy – Antonio Stefani, a long-time journalist for Il Giornale di Vicenza, the local newspaper since 1915, as well as for theater magazines, performs “Americans in Vicenza” at Soldiers’ Theatre on Caserma Ederle Oct. 21. Stefani also adapted the story written by Vicenza native Goffredo Parise, which described the first arrival of American troops from Austria Sept. 29, 1955.



The show performed at Soldiers’ Theatre was the first time that a production from the "Teatro Olimpico" was performed on Caserma Ederle.

The Teatro Olimpico (Olympic Theatre), designed by architect Andrea Palladio in late 1500s, is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site and hosts a program of classics every year.

