Thunder Over the Rock 2023

Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe pilots an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. Wolfe is part of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team which aims to showcase the unique aerial capabilities of the Air force’s newest 5th generation, multi-role stealth fighter to a global audience.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

