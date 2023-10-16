Thunder Over the Rock 2023

Maj. Joshua Gilly, 19th Airlift Wing Commander's Action Group chief, and his child enjoy the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. This is the first time in five years Little Rock Air Force Base has hosted an air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 13:38
|Photo ID:
|8083587
|VIRIN:
|231021-F-TH245-4002
|Resolution:
|7233x4822
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
