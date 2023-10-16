Thunder Over the Rock 2023

C-130 Hercules aircraft from across Team Little Rock participate in a Capabilities Exercise (CAPEX) during the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. Spectators witnessed a mass C-130 formation aerial resupply with four heavy equipment simulation loads from the 189th Airlift Wing and 40 bundles dropped from the 314th AW demonstrating the container delivery system. Moments later, 200 Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne at Fort Liberty, North Carolina parachuted out of five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 19th AW and 913th Airlift Group to secure the airfield in this small-scale seizure exercise demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

