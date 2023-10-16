A P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation participates in a heritage flight during the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. The heritage flight celebrated the progression of U.S. Air Force airpower and also featured an F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.22.2023 13:39 Photo ID: 8083592 VIRIN: 231021-F-BK002-1017 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.62 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over the Rock 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.