A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II performs during the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. The demonstration was conducted by Maj. Kristin Wolfe, F-35 pilot, who showcased the aircraft’s general and advanced capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 13:39
|Photo ID:
|8083594
|VIRIN:
|231021-F-BK002-1388
|Resolution:
|4472x3016
|Size:
|343.28 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder Over the Rock 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT