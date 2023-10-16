Thunder Over the Rock 2023

U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, parachute out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to secure the airfield in this small-scale seizure exercise demonstration during the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. Spectators also witnessed a mass C-130 formation aerial resupply with four heavy equipment simulation loads from the 189th Airlift Wing and 40 bundles dropped from the 314th AW demonstrating the container delivery system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.22.2023 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US