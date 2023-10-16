Kwajalein MIA Project co-founder Tim Roberge brings in the side-scan sonar “towfish” at the end of the team’s first run with the new side-scan sonar equipment in Oct. 2016. (photo courtesy Spencer Moorman/Kwajalein MIA Project)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2016 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 20:45 Photo ID: 8078763 VIRIN: 161031-A-UR573-1001 Resolution: 2667x2121 Size: 0 B Location: KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Side-scan sonar seeks downed WWII aircraft [Image 8 of 8], by R. Slade Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.