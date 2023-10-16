Kwajalein MIA Project co-founder Tim Roberge brings in the side-scan sonar “towfish” at the end of the team’s first run with the new side-scan sonar equipment in Oct. 2016. (photo courtesy Spencer Moorman/Kwajalein MIA Project)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 20:45
|Photo ID:
|8078763
|VIRIN:
|161031-A-UR573-1001
|Resolution:
|2667x2121
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Side-scan sonar seeks downed WWII aircraft [Image 8 of 8], by R. Slade Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT