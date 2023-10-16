Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-Pacific director tours DPAA [Image 1 of 8]

    IMCOM-Pacific director tours DPAA

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by R. Slade Walters 

    IMCOM-Pacific

    Brenda Lee McCullough, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific (right) asks Defense Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Accounting Agency representative Sydney Garcia (left) about the mission and operations of DPAA at their facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Sept. 28, 2023 while Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Williams (center) listens.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 20:45
    VIRIN: 230928-A-UR573-4426
    Pacific
    POW
    MIA
    management
    installation

