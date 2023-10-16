Diver descends to downed WWII aircraft

A diver from Project Recover descends to the wreckage of a PB2Y-3 Coronado sea plane in the Kwajalein Atoll lagoon in the Republic of the Marshall Islands on Sep. 1, 2023. (photo courtesy Chris Perez/Project Recover)

