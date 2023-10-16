Kwajalein-based volunteer team members of the Kingfisher Project (forerunner to the Kwajalein MIA Project) gather for a group photo in April 2015. (photo courtesy Dan Farnham/Kwajalein MIA Project)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2015
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 20:45
|Photo ID:
|8078762
|VIRIN:
|150409-A-UR573-1001
|Resolution:
|2525x1895
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kingfisher Project members pose for group photo [Image 8 of 8], by R. Slade Walters, identified by DVIDS
