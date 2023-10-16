Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander greets Project Recover team [Image 3 of 8]

    Commander greets Project Recover team

    KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    09.02.2023

    Photo by R. Slade Walters 

    IMCOM-Pacific

    Col. Drew Morgan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll, poses with members of Project Recover, members of the USAG Kwajalein Atoll community, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ernest Miller on Sep. 2, 2023. (photo courtesy Chris Perez/Project Recover)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 20:45
    VIRIN: 230902-A-UR573-1001
    Location: KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MH
    GALLERY

    IMCOM-Pacific director tours DPAA
    DPAA artifacts on display
    Commander greets Project Recover team
    Diver works to excavate downed WWII aircraft
    Diver descends to downed WWII aircraft
    PB2Y-3 Coronato 'Gunga Din'
    Kingfisher Project members pose for group photo
    Side-scan sonar seeks downed WWII aircraft

    IMCOM PACIFIC
    DPAA Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

