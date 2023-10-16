Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PB2Y-3 Coronato 'Gunga Din' [Image 6 of 8]

    PB2Y-3 Coronato 'Gunga Din'

    KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    09.01.1944

    Photo by R. Slade Walters 

    IMCOM-Pacific

    The PB2Y-3 Coronado sea plane, tail number 7068 named ‘Gunga Din” by the crew, in the Kwajalein Atoll lagoon. The aircraft went down in the lagoon on Sep. 14, 1944. (historical file photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.1944
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 20:45
    Photo ID: 8078761
    VIRIN: 440901-A-UR573-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4147
    Size: 0 B
    Location: KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PB2Y-3 Coronato 'Gunga Din' [Image 8 of 8], by R. Slade Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IMCOM-Pacific director tours DPAA
    DPAA artifacts on display
    Commander greets Project Recover team
    Diver works to excavate downed WWII aircraft
    Diver descends to downed WWII aircraft
    PB2Y-3 Coronato 'Gunga Din'
    Kingfisher Project members pose for group photo
    Side-scan sonar seeks downed WWII aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM Pacific
    DPAA Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT