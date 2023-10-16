PB2Y-3 Coronato 'Gunga Din'

The PB2Y-3 Coronado sea plane, tail number 7068 named ‘Gunga Din” by the crew, in the Kwajalein Atoll lagoon. The aircraft went down in the lagoon on Sep. 14, 1944. (historical file photo)

Date Taken: 09.01.1944 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 Location: KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MH