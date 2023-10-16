The PB2Y-3 Coronado sea plane, tail number 7068 named ‘Gunga Din” by the crew, in the Kwajalein Atoll lagoon. The aircraft went down in the lagoon on Sep. 14, 1944. (historical file photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.1944
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 20:45
|Photo ID:
|8078761
|VIRIN:
|440901-A-UR573-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4147
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PB2Y-3 Coronato 'Gunga Din' [Image 8 of 8], by R. Slade Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
