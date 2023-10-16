1st Lt. Taryn Schoen, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, walks to show her target to the command team in charge during a zeroing range for the M-4 carbine at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 18, 2023. 3rd Infantry Division remains vigilant in weapons proficiency and defending the home country and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|8078030
|VIRIN:
|231018-A-XI851-4240
|Resolution:
|3708x5562
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M-4 Carbine Firing Range [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT