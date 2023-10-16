1st Lt. Taryn Schoen, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, walks to show her target to the command team in charge during a zeroing range for the M-4 carbine at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 18, 2023. 3rd Infantry Division remains vigilant in weapons proficiency and defending the home country and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:36 Photo ID: 8078030 VIRIN: 231018-A-XI851-4240 Resolution: 3708x5562 Size: 1.43 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M-4 Carbine Firing Range [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.