    M-4 Carbine Firing Range [Image 8 of 8]

    M-4 Carbine Firing Range

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Taryn Schoen, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, walks to show her target to the command team in charge during a zeroing range for the M-4 carbine at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 18, 2023. 3rd Infantry Division remains vigilant in weapons proficiency and defending the home country and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:36
    Photo ID: 8078030
    VIRIN: 231018-A-XI851-4240
    Resolution: 3708x5562
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M-4 Carbine Firing Range [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    M-4 carbine
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

